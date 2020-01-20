Geo Headlines 08 AM | 20th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 08 AM | 20th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

PM Imran warns India of response over continuous LoC firing, asks UNSC to intervene

Wheat prices to start declining from Monday, says food security minister Khusro Bakhtiar

Karachi: Two killed as car plunges into sea

PM Imran ready to talk to opposition: Naeemul Haque

US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan to discuss bilateral issues

Changing the trend: Geo’s Jirga programme aims at finding solutions to country’s problems

Nowshera men arrested for allegedly raping, drowning seven-year-old girl

Britain´s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan begin a new life as ordinary people

WhatsApp experiences glitches as users around the world flock to social media

Muslim women MPs now outnumber male counterparts in UK parliament



