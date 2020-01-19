Geo Bulletin 03 PM | 19th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 19th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

US diplomat Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today

FM Qureshi meets Qatari foreign minister, calls for dialogue to resolve Middle East situation

Afghan government calls for complete ceasefire amid US-Taliban talks

PTI govt reluctant to link SBP governor’s tenure with performance

Prince Harry and Meghan decide to stop using royal titles

McGregor returns to UFC after demolishing Cerrone in 40-second technical knockout

British royal family's history of abdication and divorces

Heat waves in Pakistan, India could render urban areas unlivable: report

Bangladesh announces T20I squad for Pakistan series

Facebook likely to shelve plans of introducing ads in WhatsApp



