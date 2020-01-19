Geo Headlines 03 PM | 19th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 03 PM | 19th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
US diplomat Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today
FM Qureshi meets Qatari foreign minister, calls for dialogue to resolve Middle East situation
Afghan government calls for complete ceasefire amid US-Taliban talks
PTI govt reluctant to link SBP governor’s tenure with performance
Prince Harry and Meghan decide to stop using royal titles
McGregor returns to UFC after demolishing Cerrone in 40-second technical knockout
British royal family's history of abdication and divorces
Heat waves in Pakistan, India could render urban areas unlivable: report
Bangladesh announces T20I squad for Pakistan series
Facebook likely to shelve plans of introducing ads in WhatsApp
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/