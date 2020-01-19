Geo Bulletin 08 AM | 19th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 19th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PTI-MQM negotiations: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says 'visible progress' expected in few days
PM Imran orders 'grand operation' to curb flour crisis
US should withdraw troops from Afghanistan responsibly, avoid past mistakes: FM Qureshi
Food security ministry rejects reports of wheat shortage in Pakistan
PM Imran hails Quetta hero who saved more than 100 lives
Heat waves in Pakistan, India could render urban areas unlivable: report
Bangladesh announces T20I squad for Pakistan series
Facebook likely to shelve plans of introducing ads in WhatsApp
Harry and Meghan are young, have right to live their life as they wish: PM Imran
Pakistani jailed for posing as wife, faking death in £1m insurance scam
