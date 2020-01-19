Geo Bulletin 08 AM | 19th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 19th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

PTI-MQM negotiations: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says 'visible progress' expected in few days

PM Imran orders 'grand operation' to curb flour crisis

US should withdraw troops from Afghanistan responsibly, avoid past mistakes: FM Qureshi

Food security ministry rejects reports of wheat shortage in Pakistan

PM Imran hails Quetta hero who saved more than 100 lives

Heat waves in Pakistan, India could render urban areas unlivable: report

Bangladesh announces T20I squad for Pakistan series

Facebook likely to shelve plans of introducing ads in WhatsApp

Harry and Meghan are young, have right to live their life as they wish: PM Imran

Pakistani jailed for posing as wife, faking death in £1m insurance scam



Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv





