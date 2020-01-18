#Geo Bulletin - 12 PM | 18th January 2020 | #GEONEW



Middle East tensions: FM Qureshi meets Pompeo

Is the PTI government going through ‘aftershocks’ of the Azadi March?

Treasury 'a trust of nation', Buzdar responds to Fawad's criticism of CMs

Immediate removal of settlements on 30-years lease land in Karachi

Balochistan CM provides cash, warm clothes to shoe-polishing kid in viral video

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor transferred out of ISPR in major reshuffle

US Senate begins Trump's impeachment trial

Pakistan welcomes Taliban's 'willingness to reduce violence' in Afghanistan

PM Imran bans Faisal Vawda from appearing on talk shows

Indian foreign ministry confirms PM Imran will be invited to SCO summit

Local hero Suleman Khan rescues more than 100 people stuck in Quetta snow







