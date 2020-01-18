Geo Headlines 01 PM | 18th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#Geo Headlines - 01 AM | 18th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Middle East tensions: FM Qureshi meets Pompeo
Is the PTI government going through ‘aftershocks’ of the Azadi March?
Treasury 'a trust of nation', Buzdar responds to Fawad's criticism of CMs
Immediate removal of settlements on 30-years lease land in Karachi
Balochistan CM provides cash, warm clothes to shoe-polishing kid in viral video
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor transferred out of ISPR in major reshuffle
US Senate begins Trump's impeachment trial
Pakistan welcomes Taliban's 'willingness to reduce violence' in Afghanistan
PM Imran bans Faisal Vawda from appearing on talk shows
Indian foreign ministry confirms PM Imran will be invited to SCO summit
Local hero Suleman Khan rescues more than 100 people stuck in Quetta snow
