Geo Headlines 12 PM | 17th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 12 PM | 17th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor transferred out of ISPR in major reshuffle
US Senate begins Trump's impeachment trial
Pakistan welcomes Taliban's 'willingness to reduce violence' in Afghanistan
PM Imran bans Faisal Vawda from appearing on talk shows
Indian foreign ministry confirms PM Imran will be invited to SCO summit
Local hero Suleman Khan rescues more than 100 people stuck in Quetta snow
Ticket to the moon: 20,000 apply to be billionaire's girlfriend
Balochistan govt takes guardianship of child shoeshiner in viral video
Profile: Who is new DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar?
T20 omission is punishment for Test retirement, Amir alleges in deleted tweet
