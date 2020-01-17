Geo Headlines 11 AM | 17th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 17th January 2020 | #GEONEWS







#GeoTopNews :

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor transferred out of ISPR in major reshuffle

US Senate begins Trump's impeachment trial

Pakistan welcomes Taliban's 'willingness to reduce violence' in Afghanistan

PM Imran bans Faisal Vawda from appearing on talk shows

Indian foreign ministry confirms PM Imran will be invited to SCO summit

Local hero Suleman Khan rescues more than 100 people stuck in Quetta snow

Ticket to the moon: 20,000 apply to be billionaire's girlfriend

Balochistan govt takes guardianship of child shoeshiner in viral video

Profile: Who is new DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar?

T20 omission is punishment for Test retirement, Amir alleges in deleted tweet



