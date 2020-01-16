Geo Headlines 09 PM | 16th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines 09 PM | 16th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

PM Imran welcomes UNSC session on Kashmir, reaffirms support for Kashmiris

UNSC meets behind closed doors for second time to discuss crisis in occupied Kashmir

Hafeez, Malik handed surprise recalls for Bangladesh T20Is

Musharraf approaches SC to suspend special court ruling in high treason case

FM Qureshi arrives in Washington for Middle East peace mission

Reporter Amin Hafeez goes viral again, this time with sword in hand

Babar Azam named in ICC 2019 ODI Team of the Year

In pictures: Heavy snowfall across Pakistan

England star Stokes named ICC player of the year after landmark 2019





For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/



#PakistanNews