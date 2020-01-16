Geo Headlines 07 PM | 16th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 07 PM | 16th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM Imran welcomes UNSC session on Kashmir, reaffirms support for Kashmiris
UNSC meets behind closed doors for second time to discuss crisis in occupied Kashmir
Hafeez, Malik handed surprise recalls for Bangladesh T20Is
Musharraf approaches SC to suspend special court ruling in high treason case
FM Qureshi arrives in Washington for Middle East peace mission
Reporter Amin Hafeez goes viral again, this time with sword in hand
Babar Azam named in ICC 2019 ODI Team of the Year
In pictures: Heavy snowfall across Pakistan
England star Stokes named ICC player of the year after landmark 2019
