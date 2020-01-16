Geo Headlines 09 AM | 16th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 09 AM | 16th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
India not willing for bilateral talks on Kashmir: FM Qureshi tells UN chief
Russian government resigns after President Putin's address
PTI, PML-Q reconcile after successful talks
Faisal Vawda says PM Imran not happy with boot gimmick
UN Security Council to meet over occupied Kashmir, LoC tensions
'I thought I'd die there': AJK avalanche survivor found alive after 18 hours
Reporter Amin Hafeez goes viral again, this time with sword in hand
Babar Azam named in ICC 2019 ODI Team of the Year
In pictures: Heavy snowfall across Pakistan
England star Stokes named ICC player of the year after landmark 2019
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/