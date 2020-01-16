Geo Headlines 08 AM | 16th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 08 AM | 16th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

India not willing for bilateral talks on Kashmir: FM Qureshi tells UN chief

Russian government resigns after President Putin's address

PTI, PML-Q reconcile after successful talks

Faisal Vawda says PM Imran not happy with boot gimmick

UN Security Council to meet over occupied Kashmir, LoC tensions

'I thought I'd die there': AJK avalanche survivor found alive after 18 hours

Reporter Amin Hafeez goes viral again, this time with sword in hand

Babar Azam named in ICC 2019 ODI Team of the Year

In pictures: Heavy snowfall across Pakistan

England star Stokes named ICC player of the year after landmark 2019



