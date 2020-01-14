Geo Headlines 11 PM | 14th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines 11 PM | 14th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

41 killed as cold weather wreaks havoc across Pakistan

PM Imran, India’s Modi likely to come face-to-face at SCO summit: report

382 unsafe buildings in old areas of Karachi: report

Military observers to brief UN Security Council over LoC situation: sources

Microsoft CEO Nadella saddened by Indian citizenship law

In pictures: Heavy snowfall cripples life across Balochistan

Man on a mission: Replacing plastic cutlery with biodegradable ones at Karachi Eat 2020

Pakistani cabbie emerges a hero in Dubai for returning Indian girl's purse full of cash

Leading economist Akbar Zaidi appointed IBA executive director

All-format Haris Rauf does not want to be pigeonholed as a T20 specialist





