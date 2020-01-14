Geo Headlines 02 PM | 14th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 14th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
41 killed as cold weather wreaks havoc across Pakistan
PM Imran, India’s Modi likely to come face-to-face at SCO summit: report
382 unsafe buildings in old areas of Karachi: report
Military observers to brief UN Security Council over LoC situation: sources
Microsoft CEO Nadella saddened by Indian citizenship law
In pictures: Heavy snowfall cripples life across Balochistan
Man on a mission: Replacing plastic cutlery with biodegradable ones at Karachi Eat 2020
Pakistani cabbie emerges a hero in Dubai for returning Indian girl's purse full of cash
Leading economist Akbar Zaidi appointed IBA executive director
All-format Haris Rauf does not want to be pigeonholed as a T20 specialist
