Geo Headlines 08 AM | 14th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 08 AM | 14th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

Hundreds stuck in harsh weather as snowfall wreaks havoc in Balochistan

Musharraf treason case: Formation of special court that heard case 'unconstitutional', LHC says

PM Imran speaks with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, as deadlock persists between MQM-P and PTI

Musharraf hails LHC decision, says health is improving

FM Qureshi meets Saudi counterpart in attempt to defuse regional tensions

In pictures: Heavy snowfall cripples life across Balochistan

Man on a mission: Replacing plastic cutlery with biodegradable ones at Karachi Eat 2020

Pakistani cabbie emerges a hero in Dubai for returning Indian girl's purse full of cash

Leading economist Akbar Zaidi appointed IBA executive director

All-format Haris Rauf does not want to be pigeonholed as a T20 specialist



