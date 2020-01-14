Geo Headlines 12 AM | 14th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines 12 AM | 14th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says he is quitting federal cabinet over 'unfulfilled promises'

Bangladesh decline to play Test series in Pakistan

PM Imran's efforts to woo MQM-P will prove fruitless, says PML-N

Nawaz Sharif unhappy as Avenfield oath terms broken

Zhob: Six killed as heavy snow causes roof of house to collapse

Man on a mission: Replacing plastic cutlery with biodegradable ones at Karachi Eat 2020

What’s hot, what’s not: Eateries that stole the show at Karachi Eat 2020

Bite-sized delights at Karachi Eat 2020 that we just couldn’t get enough of!

What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill

Azhar Ali's super-fit dad would give most 75-year-olds a run for their money



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/

