Capital Talk | Hamid Mir | 13th January 2020

Geo News

  Uploaded 13 minutes ago in the category News

    Capital Talk looks at the challenges, issues and concerns facing Pakistan on a daily basis.

    The format includes a panel of renowned personalities who participate in a dialogue which contributes towards reaching feasible and practical solutions.

    Timings: Monday to Thursday @ 8:05 pm | Repeat Next day 1:05 am and 11:05 am

