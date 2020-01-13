Geo Headlines 05 PM | 13th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 05 PM | 13th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says he is quitting federal cabinet over 'unfulfilled promises'
Bangladesh decline to play Test series in Pakistan
PM Imran's efforts to woo MQM-P will prove fruitless, says PML-N
Nawaz Sharif unhappy as Avenfield oath terms broken
Zhob: Six killed as heavy snow causes roof of house to collapse
Man on a mission: Replacing plastic cutlery with biodegradable ones at Karachi Eat 2020
What’s hot, what’s not: Eateries that stole the show at Karachi Eat 2020
Bite-sized delights at Karachi Eat 2020 that we just couldn’t get enough of!
What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill
Azhar Ali's super-fit dad would give most 75-year-olds a run for their money
