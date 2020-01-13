Upload
Geo Bulletin 03 PM | 13th January 2020

Geo News

    #GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 13th January 2020 | #GEONEWS

    #GeoTopNews :
    MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says he is quitting federal cabinet over 'unfulfilled promises'
    Bangladesh decline to play Test series in Pakistan
    PM Imran's efforts to woo MQM-P will prove fruitless, says PML-N
    Nawaz Sharif unhappy as Avenfield oath terms broken
    Zhob: Six killed as heavy snow causes roof of house to collapse
    Man on a mission: Replacing plastic cutlery with biodegradable ones at Karachi Eat 2020
    What’s hot, what’s not: Eateries that stole the show at Karachi Eat 2020
    Bite-sized delights at Karachi Eat 2020 that we just couldn’t get enough of!
    What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill
    Azhar Ali's super-fit dad would give most 75-year-olds a run for their money

