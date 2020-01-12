Geo Bulletin 09 PM | 12th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin 09 PM | 12th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says he is quitting federal cabinet over 'unfulfilled promises'
Nawaz Sharif unhappy as Avenfield oath terms broken
‘Beefing up political clout’: PTI govt approves new gas schemes despite shortage
Trump warns Iran against 'massacre' as protests erupt over Ukrainian jet downing
Rupee goes through volatile week against dollar
What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill
Video: MSA's Bake Away makes impressive debut at Karachi Eat 2020
This man came all the way from Texas to set up stall at Karachi Eat 2020
Pakistan cling on to top spot in ICC T20I ranking
Dubai airport flooding: Heavy rains force flights to get cancelled, delayed
