Geo Headlines 04 PM | 12th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 04 PM | 12th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says he is quitting federal cabinet over 'unfulfilled promises'

Nawaz Sharif unhappy as Avenfield oath terms broken

‘Beefing up political clout’: PTI govt approves new gas schemes despite shortage

Trump warns Iran against 'massacre' as protests erupt over Ukrainian jet downing

Rupee goes through volatile week against dollar

What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill

Video: MSA's Bake Away makes impressive debut at Karachi Eat 2020

This man came all the way from Texas to set up stall at Karachi Eat 2020

Pakistan cling on to top spot in ICC T20I ranking

Dubai airport flooding: Heavy rains force flights to get cancelled, delayed



