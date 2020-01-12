Geo Headlines 12 PM | 12th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 12 PM | 12th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan army vows 'even stronger' response if India attempts military action across LoC
Iran says it unintentionally shot down Ukrainian plane amid soaring tensions after missile strike
US troops knew Al-Asad base was about to come under attack: report
KP bill seeks to rehabilitate beggars, punish 'habitual' alm-seekers
FM Qureshi hopes tensions to ease after Iran admits plane crash mistake
What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill
Video: MSA's Bake Away makes impressive debut at Karachi Eat 2020
This man came all the way from Texas to set up stall at Karachi Eat 2020
Pakistan cling on to top spot in ICC T20I ranking
Dubai airport flooding: Heavy rains force flights to get cancelled, delayed
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/