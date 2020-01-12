Geo Headlines 08 AM | 12th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 08 AM | 12th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

Pakistan army vows 'even stronger' response if India attempts military action across LoC

Iran says it unintentionally shot down Ukrainian plane amid soaring tensions after missile strike

US troops knew Al-Asad base was about to come under attack: report

KP bill seeks to rehabilitate beggars, punish 'habitual' alm-seekers

FM Qureshi hopes tensions to ease after Iran admits plane crash mistake

What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill

Video: MSA's Bake Away makes impressive debut at Karachi Eat 2020

This man came all the way from Texas to set up stall at Karachi Eat 2020

Pakistan cling on to top spot in ICC T20I ranking

Dubai airport flooding: Heavy rains force flights to get cancelled, delayed



