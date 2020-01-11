Geo Headlines 08 PM | 11th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines 08 PM | 11th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :



Iran says it unintentionally shot down Ukrainian plane amid soaring tensions after missile strike

Tehran plane crash: Ukraine wants Iran to punish those responsible, pay compensation

PML-N should not have been part of 'undue haste' in services chiefs legislation: Sanaullah

Pakistani rupee extends gains against US dollar as Middle East tensions subside

PM Imran seeks immediate report of Quetta blast

What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill

Our top picks from Karachi Eat 2020

Planes shot down by missiles since 1973

Café Ujala powers through stigma against people with disabilities at Karachi Eat 2020

No qualms touring Pakistan if I hadn't retired: Mashrafe Mortaza







For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/



#PakistanNews