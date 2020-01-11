Upload
Sign Up Login

Geo Bulletin 06 PM | 11th January 2020

Geo News

Subscribe1

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 42 minutes ago in the category News

    #GeoBulletin 06 PM | 11th January 2020 | #GEONEWS


    #GeoTopNews :
    Govt, opposition agree to consider new names for key ECP appointments: report
    FBR finds close to 10,000 people involved in ‘tax evasion, money laundering’
    Desi food at Karachi Eat 2020
    Wedding held in Lahore Fort’s 400-year-old kitchen
    Pakistan to witness first lunar eclipse of 2020
    Fawad says major rift exists within PML-N leadership
    Hassaan Niazi loses his cool after car collision, gets in spat with citizen
    Shehbaz meets London lawyers to discuss defamation case
    Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again, says PM Imran
    Pakistan asks US, Iran to 'give peace a chance' as tensions begin to de-escalate
    Iran says US suspecting Tehran shot Ukraine plane by mistake makes 'no sense'
    US-Iran crisis: Washington ready to engage with Tehran 'without preconditions', ambassador says
    Unable to afford warm clothes for children, Karachi man commits suicide
    Canadian traveler Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam

    Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
    or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv
  • Geo NewsGeo BulletinPM Imran KhanMurad saeedgas load sheddingSindh GovtKPKAbdul Razak Dawoodkhursheed shahNABrana sanaullahScCJPindian supreme courtSultan QaboosShah Mehmood QureshiDay OverviewMisbah-ul-Haq11th January 2020Pakistan Top NewsTop newsLatest News06 PM