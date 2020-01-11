Geo Headlines 06 PM | 11th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 06 PM | 11th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Iran says it unintentionally shot down Ukrainian plane amid soaring tensions after missile strike
Tehran plane crash: Ukraine wants Iran to punish those responsible, pay compensation
PML-N should not have been part of 'undue haste' in services chiefs legislation: Sanaullah
Pakistani rupee extends gains against US dollar as Middle East tensions subside
PM Imran seeks immediate report of Quetta blast
What you need to know about the Zainab Alert Bill
Our top picks from Karachi Eat 2020
Planes shot down by missiles since 1973
Café Ujala powers through stigma against people with disabilities at Karachi Eat 2020
No qualms touring Pakistan if I hadn't retired: Mashrafe Mortaza
