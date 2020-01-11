Please login in order to report media.
ALIF - EP 16 Teaser - 11th Jan 2020 - HAR PAL GEO DRAMAS
Alif is the journey of Momin and Momina, where Momin’s journey is to rediscover his roots and Momina’s journey is to maintain the livelihood of her family by fateful events their paths will join.
In Momin’s journey when everyone has left him alone, his grandfather and Momina help him to connect with who he really is.
The negativity in his personality has put him on a path where success and glamour meet him but he drifts away from his purpose in life.
On the other hand, Momina agrees to help him because she has recently lost her brother and struggled with emotional trauma, therefore, she understands the difficulties faced by Momin hence she and his grandfather plays the pivotal role to overcome his struggle with past and helps him make peace with memories of his mother.
Written by: Umera Ahmed
Directed by: Haseeb Hasan
Produced by: Samina Humayun Saeed - Sana Shahnawaz
Production House: Motion Content Group & Epic Entertainment
Cast and Character names:
Hamza Ali Abbasi as Qalb-e-Momin
Sajal Aly as Momina Sultan
Kubra Khan as Husn e Jahan
Ahsan Khan as Taha Abdul Aalaa
Manzar Sehbai as Abdul Aalaa
Saleem Mairaj as Sultan
Lubna Aslam as Surrayya
Osman Khalid Butt as Faisal
Pehlaaj as Qalb-e-Momin (Junior)
