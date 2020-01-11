Geo Headlines 01 PM | 11th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 01 PM | 11th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :



Govt, opposition agree to consider new names for key ECP appointments: report

FBR finds close to 10,000 people involved in ‘tax evasion, money laundering’

Desi food at Karachi Eat 2020

Wedding held in Lahore Fort’s 400-year-old kitchen

Pakistan to witness first lunar eclipse of 2020

Fawad says major rift exists within PML-N leadership

Hassaan Niazi loses his cool after car collision, gets in spat with citizen

Shehbaz meets London lawyers to discuss defamation case

Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again, says PM Imran

Pakistan asks US, Iran to 'give peace a chance' as tensions begin to de-escalate

Iran says US suspecting Tehran shot Ukraine plane by mistake makes 'no sense'

US-Iran crisis: Washington ready to engage with Tehran 'without preconditions', ambassador says

Unable to afford warm clothes for children, Karachi man commits suicide

Canadian traveler Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam





