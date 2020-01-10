Upload
Sign Up Login

Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath | 10th January 2020

Geo News

Subscribe1

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 1 hour ago in the category News

    Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath | 10th January 2020

    A program that combines fast paced news, undivided analysis and stories that make headlines.

    Anchored by an energetic and strong host, Shahzeb Khanzada.

    Timings
    Monday to Friday @ 10:05 PM
    Repeats Next day @ 02:05 AM, 07:05 AM and 02:05 PM

    For More Videos Subscribe - www.youtube.com/geonews

    #ShahzebKhanzada
    #ImranKhan

    Timings
    Monday to Friday @ 10:05 PM
    Repeats Next day @ 02:05 AM, 07:05 AM and 02:05 PM

    For More Videos Subscribe - www.youtube.com/geonews

    #ASKKS
  • GeoNewsProgramTalk ShowAaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath10th January 2020