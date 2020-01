Khabarnaak | Ayesha Jahanzeb | 10th January 2020



A veritable gossip column of talk shows where in a tongue-in-cheek manner politics, current affairs and society are under discussion focusing on pertinent issues that affect us all.



Timings

Thursday to Sunday @ 11:05 pm

Repeat: Next day 4:05 am and 1:05 pm



Watch and Subscribe - http://www.youtube.com/geonews



#KHABARNAAK