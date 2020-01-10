Super Special | 10th January 2020



It is a sports roundup show hosted by Danish Anees & Fatima Saleem with following experts panel:



· Sikander Bakht



· Aaliya Rasheed



· Abdul Majid Bhatti



· Yahya Hussaini



· Faizan Lakhani



· Atiq ur Rehman



· Jaffar Hussain







And some other guests from different sports will also be part of the show.

Sports update from all major sports like Cricket, Hockey, Football, Tennis, Boxing, Snooker etc., will be part of show.





This show will be predominantly on cricket and partially on other sports.

We will try to discuss and analyze current sporting events as well as issues related to our teams.



#GeoSuper

#SuperSpecial