Kahin Deep Jalay | Episode 16 | Best Scene 03 | HAR PAL GEO

This is the story of a beautiful girl named Rida, who is the beloved sister of her three brothers and blue-eyed child of her mother.

However; her innocence and good fortune make her a target of her sister-in-law’s hatred, resentment and jealousy, resulting in terrible adversity and misery for Rida.

To make matters worse, her husband; who is an extremely insecure person; mistreats her as well instead of supporting her.

Will Rida be able to defend her honor when it's her closest relations who are determined on defaming her?



Written By: Qaisra Hayat

Directed By: Saima Waseem

Produced By: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Production House: 7th Sky Entertainment



Cast details:

Neelam Munir, Imran Ashraf, Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Ali Abbas, Nazish Jahangir, Hammad Farooqui

Madiha Rizvi, Nida Mumtaz, Syed Areez, Ali Ansari, Hasan Noman, Bina Chaudhary, Shehzad Mukhtar

Farah Nadeem





