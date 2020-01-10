Geo Bulletin 03 PM | 10th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 10th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again, says PM Imran

Pakistan asks US, Iran to 'give peace a chance' as tensions begin to de-escalate

Iran says US suspecting Tehran shot Ukraine plane by mistake makes 'no sense'

US-Iran crisis: Washington ready to engage with Tehran 'without preconditions', ambassador says

Unable to afford warm clothes for children, Karachi man commits suicide

Canadian traveler Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam

Karachi Eat 2020: 8 dessert stalls to help satisfy your sweet tooth

Satellite images show damage to Al-Asad base in Iraq after attack on US troops

How is the world reporting the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq?

How TikTok took over Pakistan in a single year



