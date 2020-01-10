Geo Headlines 09 AM | 10th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 09 AM | 10th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again, says PM Imran
Pakistan asks US, Iran to 'give peace a chance' as tensions begin to de-escalate
Iran says US suspecting Tehran shot Ukraine plane by mistake makes 'no sense'
US-Iran crisis: Washington ready to engage with Tehran 'without preconditions', ambassador says
Unable to afford warm clothes for children, Karachi man commits suicide
Canadian traveler Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam
Karachi Eat 2020: 8 dessert stalls to help satisfy your sweet tooth
Satellite images show damage to Al-Asad base in Iraq after attack on US troops
How is the world reporting the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq?
How TikTok took over Pakistan in a single year
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/