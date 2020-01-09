Geo Headlines 09 PM | 9th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 09 PM | 9th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Bills to formalise services chiefs' tenure to be tabled in NA today
Pakistan likely to miss growth target: SBP
US defence chief denies decision to leave Iraq
PM Imran gives approval for Rs6bn relief package for utility stores
Karachi braces for another cold day on Wednesday
The dirty truth about Bollywood
A conversation with a young woman from Srinagar
Mob allegedly linked to BJP's student wing storms university, attacks students and teachers
Trump predicted Obama would start Iran war before 2012 US elections
NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official
