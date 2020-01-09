Geo Bulletin 06 PM | 9th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 9th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

US has restored 'level of deterrence' on Iran, says Pentagon chief

Trump says Iran standing down, US 'ready to embrace peace

PM Imran to launch Rs30bn ‘Hunermand Jawan’ programme for youth

EU envoys refuse Kashmir visit, say don’t want a ‘guided tour’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step away from royal family in shock move

Satellite images show damage to Al-Asad base in Iraq after attack on US troops

How TikTok took over Pakistan in a single year

Five tech products that rocked the Consumer Electronics Show

'Trump stands down': Twitter reacts to US president's speech on Iran

How is the world reporting the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq?



Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv



#PakistanNews