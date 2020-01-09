Geo Headlines 12 PM | 9th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 12 PM | 9th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

Trump says Iran standing down, US 'ready to embrace peace

PM directs Qureshi to visit US, Iran, Saudi Arabia as part of Pakistan's 'role for peace

Iran missile strike: Tehran claims 80 dead in attack on US bases

Oil prices tumble as US-Iran tensions head towards de-escalation

Gen Bajwa speaks to US defence secretary, urges Washington and Tehran to 'avoid rhetoric'

'Trump stands down': Twitter reacts to US president's speech on Iran

How is the world reporting the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq?

Pakistani passport slips further in ranking, now fourth-worst for international travel

UK's 'worst-known sex offender' jailed for life for raping, filming men

Can the Iranian army confront the might of the American military?



