Geo Headlines 09 AM | 9th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 09 AM | 9th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Trump says Iran standing down, US 'ready to embrace peace
PM directs Qureshi to visit US, Iran, Saudi Arabia as part of Pakistan's 'role for peace
Iran missile strike: Tehran claims 80 dead in attack on US bases
Oil prices tumble as US-Iran tensions head towards de-escalation
Gen Bajwa speaks to US defence secretary, urges Washington and Tehran to 'avoid rhetoric'
'Trump stands down': Twitter reacts to US president's speech on Iran
How is the world reporting the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq?
Pakistani passport slips further in ranking, now fourth-worst for international travel
UK's 'worst-known sex offender' jailed for life for raping, filming men
Can the Iranian army confront the might of the American military?
