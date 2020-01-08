Please login in order to report media.
Capital Talk | 8th January 2020
Capital Talk looks at the challenges, issues and concerns facing Pakistan on a daily basis.
The format includes a panel of renowned personalities who participate in a dialogue which contributes towards reaching feasible and practical solutions.
Timings: Monday to Thursday @ 8:05 pm | Repeat Next day 1:05 am and 11:05 am
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Watch Geo News Live - https://live.geo.tv
#CAPITALTALK
#GEONEWS
#HamidMir