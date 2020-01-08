Geo Headlines 08 PM | 8th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines 08 PM | 8th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Bills to formalise services chiefs' tenure to be tabled in NA today

Pakistan likely to miss growth target: SBP

US defence chief denies decision to leave Iraq

PM Imran gives approval for Rs6bn relief package for utility stores

Karachi braces for another cold day on Wednesday

The dirty truth about Bollywood

A conversation with a young woman from Srinagar

Mob allegedly linked to BJP's student wing storms university, attacks students and teachers

Trump predicted Obama would start Iran war before 2012 US elections

NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/



#PakistanNews