Geo Bulletin 06 PM | 8th January 2020

#GeoBulletin 06 PM | 8th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Senate gives assent to services acts amendment bills
Iran missile strike: Tehran claims 80 dead in attack on US bases
Ukrainian jet crashes in Iran; all 170 on board dead
Iran conflict: Pakistan advises citizens to 'exercise maximum caution' while travelling to Iraq
Senate to vote on services acts amendment bills today
China ready to pursue 'high-quality development' of CPEC
How is the world reporting the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq?
Sarfaraz shows improvement in fitness tests: report
How the US-Iran conflict unfolded in recent months
FBR's intelligence wing claims big win in campaign against bootlegged liquor
