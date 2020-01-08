Deewangi - EP 04 - 8th Jan 2020 - HAR PAL GEO DRAMAS



Living with her cruel brother-in-law, ambitious Nageen Faiyaz works several menial jobs to break free from the shackles of poverty and dependence.



Working as a bus hostess, she meets Mansoor Durrani; soon-to -be politician with great influence.

Drawn by her presence, Mansoor falls for Nageen, at first sight.

Unaware of the intensity of what is to come next, he publicly expresses his emotions to Nageen.

The following events change the course of their lives and career.

With the support from her friends, Nageen attempts to start afresh.





Unable to resolve his difference with Nageen, Mansoor sets on the mission to find her again.

Will Nageen and Mansoor’s second interaction be as tragic as the first? Or will the storm of feelings finally find peace?



Written by:Sadia Akhtar | Directed by:Zeeshan Ahmed | Produced by:Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi | Production House:7th Sky Entertainment







CAST

Parveen Akbar

Humera Bano

Danish Taimoor

Hiba Bukhari

Ali Abbas

Zoya Nasir

Mehmood Aslam

Nida Mumtaz

Ismat Zaidi

Noor Ul Hasan

Aiza Awan





For More Videos Subscribe – https://www.youtube.com/harpalgeo



#Deewangi

#HarPalGeo

#Drama

