Geo Bulletin 03 PM | 8th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 8th January 2020



#GeoTopNews :



Senate gives assent to services acts amendment bills

Iran missile strike: Tehran claims 80 dead in attack on US bases

Ukrainian jet crashes in Iran; all 170 on board dead

Iran conflict: Pakistan advises citizens to 'exercise maximum caution' while travelling to Iraq

Senate to vote on services acts amendment bills today

China ready to pursue 'high-quality development' of CPEC

How is the world reporting the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq?

Sarfaraz shows improvement in fitness tests: report

How the US-Iran conflict unfolded in recent months

FBR's intelligence wing claims big win in campaign against bootlegged liquor



