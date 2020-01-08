Geo Headlines 11 AM | 8th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 8th January 2020 | #GEONEWS







Iran fires multiple missiles at US troop bases in Iraq

Prominent jurist, former CEC Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passes away

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest 'fabricated' allegations about Sikh community

Two dead, at least 14 injured in explosion targeting FC vehicle near Quetta's McConaghey Road

BZU dismisses professor for harassing, blackmailing female student

FBR's intelligence wing claims big win in campaign against bootlegged liquor

Forbes names Pakistan in top 10 list of remote places to visit in 2020

Pakistan, world to witness first lunar eclipse of 2020 on Jan 10

The dirty truth about Bollywood

NASA discovers Earth-sized planet in 'Goldilocks zone'



