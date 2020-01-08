Geo Headlines 10 AM | 8th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 10 AM | 8th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Iran fires multiple missiles at US troop bases in Iraq
Prominent jurist, former CEC Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passes away
Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest 'fabricated' allegations about Sikh community
Two dead, at least 14 injured in explosion targeting FC vehicle near Quetta's McConaghey Road
BZU dismisses professor for harassing, blackmailing female student
FBR's intelligence wing claims big win in campaign against bootlegged liquor
Forbes names Pakistan in top 10 list of remote places to visit in 2020
Pakistan, world to witness first lunar eclipse of 2020 on Jan 10
The dirty truth about Bollywood
NASA discovers Earth-sized planet in 'Goldilocks zone'
