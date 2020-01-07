Geo Headlines 10 AM | 7th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 10 AM | 7th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :



Pakistan will not become a party to US-Iran crisis, says FM Qureshi

Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation', threatens sanctions on Iraq

NA's defence committee gives unanimous approval to amendment bills related to services chiefs' tenure

Pakistan denies India's allegations on Nankana Sahib, tells it to protect own minorities

PM Imran seeks report on Nankana Sahib incident as Punjab police apprehend main accused in case

The dirty truth about Bollywood

A conversation with a young woman from Srinagar

Mob allegedly linked to BJP's student wing storms university, attacks students and teachers

Trump predicted Obama would start Iran war before 2012 US elections

NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official



