Geo Bulletin 08 AM | 7th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 7th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan will not become a party to US-Iran crisis, says FM Qureshi
Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation', threatens sanctions on Iraq
NA's defence committee gives unanimous approval to amendment bills related to services chiefs' tenure
Pakistan denies India's allegations on Nankana Sahib, tells it to protect own minorities
PM Imran seeks report on Nankana Sahib incident as Punjab police apprehend main accused in case
The dirty truth about Bollywood
A conversation with a young woman from Srinagar
Mob allegedly linked to BJP's student wing storms university, attacks students and teachers
Trump predicted Obama would start Iran war before 2012 US elections
NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official
