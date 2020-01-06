Geo Headlines 11 AM | 6th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 6th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Pakistan will promote peace, not take sides in US-Iran conflict: DG ISPR

Iraq calls for foreign forces to leave after U.S.

killing of Iran commander

Fawad Chaudhry defends 'right to slap' Mubasher Lucman

Defence standing committee to meet again to discuss amendment bills

Nankana incident 'condemnable', against my 'vision', says PM Imran

Mob allegedly linked to BJP's student wing storms university, attacks students and teachers

19-year-old becomes first Navy cadet from Balochistan to receive coveted Sword of Honour

'Iranian hackers' claim breach of US govt website

For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?

Australia's Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League



