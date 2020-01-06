Geo Headlines 10 AM | 6th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 10 AM | 6th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan will promote peace, not take sides in US-Iran conflict: DG ISPR
Iraq calls for foreign forces to leave after U.S.
killing of Iran commander
Fawad Chaudhry defends 'right to slap' Mubasher Lucman
Defence standing committee to meet again to discuss amendment bills
Nankana incident 'condemnable', against my 'vision', says PM Imran
Mob allegedly linked to BJP's student wing storms university, attacks students and teachers
19-year-old becomes first Navy cadet from Balochistan to receive coveted Sword of Honour
'Iranian hackers' claim breach of US govt website
For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?
Australia's Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League
