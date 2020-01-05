Upload
Meray Mutabiq | Hassan Nisar | 5th January 2020

Geo News

    Meray Mutabiq | Hassan Nisar | 5th January 2020

    Meray Mutabiq is an opinionated program whose core objective is to get a critical and realistic analysis of the multiple challenges facing today Pakistan.

    This program revolves around the expert opinion of country leading journalist /analyst / intellectual Mr.

    Sohail Warriach & Mr Hassan Nisar on the subjects ranging from politico-economic and social-cultural issues to the issues of national and international importance.

    Timing
    Every Sunday @ 6:30 PM
    Repeat Next day 9:30 AM

